SVB Leerink Raises Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $64.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $528,078 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.