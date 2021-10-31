SVB Leerink Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.30.

SGEN opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

