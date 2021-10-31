Svein Richard Brandtzaeg Purchases 1,250 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, with a total value of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,928.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,274.24. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

MNDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

