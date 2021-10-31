Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Increases Dividend to $1.71 Per Share

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.7125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.