Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Up 123.4% in October

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the September 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,426.0 days.
Shares of Swiss Prime Site stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
