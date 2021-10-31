Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSREY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

