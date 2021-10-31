Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Switch by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after acquiring an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

