Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.30.

TTWO stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

