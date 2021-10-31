Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.22 billion-$30.22 billion.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

