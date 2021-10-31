Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 3rd (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Talaris Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TALS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $16.89 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

