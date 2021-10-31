Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

