Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,802. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

