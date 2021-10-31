Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) versus Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Critical Review

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 3.84 -$386.65 million $3.70 15.02 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $16.53 million 9.46 -$49.39 million ($0.51) -2.06

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 5.10% 8.81% 6.30% Adamis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets. It offers the SYMJEPI Injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

