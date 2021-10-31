TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.77 and a 1-year high of C$32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

