Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.40.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

