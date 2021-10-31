Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.40.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

