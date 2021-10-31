TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

