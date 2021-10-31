Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.85.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

