Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) shares traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

