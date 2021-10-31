Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.150-$13.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

