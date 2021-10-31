Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.94. 516,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

