Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

