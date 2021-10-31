Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.