Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $56.23

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Tellor has a market cap of $113.32 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $56.23 or 0.00090150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,098,168 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,276 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

