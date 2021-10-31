Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 110.8% in October

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the September 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Telstra has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSYY shares. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

