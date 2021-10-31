Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

TPX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 2,270,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.48.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

