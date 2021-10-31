Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 2,270,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.48.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

