Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $141.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ TER opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

