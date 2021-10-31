Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,100.00 and last traded at $1,088.64, with a volume of 552693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,077.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,597 shares of company stock valued at $84,508,067 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,954,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,718,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

