Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,100.00 and last traded at $1,088.64, with a volume of 552693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,077.04.
A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,597 shares of company stock valued at $84,508,067 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,954,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,718,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
