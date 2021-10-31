Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. Textron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Textron stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 1,087,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

