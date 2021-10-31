TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

