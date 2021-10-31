The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

BK stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

