The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.79. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $434,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $260,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.