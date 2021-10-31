The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.79. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $434,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $260,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
