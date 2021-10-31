The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of CG stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $57.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

