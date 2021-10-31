The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of CG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

