The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.70 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,419,016 shares of company stock worth $111,255,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 4,421,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.