The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The Container Store Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $0.280-$0.280 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of TCS stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.