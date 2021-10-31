The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €131.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.77.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

