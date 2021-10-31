The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

