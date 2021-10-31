The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.980-$7.110 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.98-$7.11 EPS.

HSY traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $175.35. 1,043,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,023. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.