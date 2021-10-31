The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.98-$7.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.980-$7.110 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. 1,043,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

