The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

