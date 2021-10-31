The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $89,000 Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casper Sleep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Casper Sleep by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.