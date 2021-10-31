The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $151,000 in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $643,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.11. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.