The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

WEGRY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

