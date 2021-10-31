Thore Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $131,099.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $38,668.09 and $131,099.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00307006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

