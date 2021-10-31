Throne Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5.68 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00006791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

