Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the September 30th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TBCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,227. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.