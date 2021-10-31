Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

