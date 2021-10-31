Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 71,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 643,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

