Todd Waltz Sells 51,170 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 51,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $1,006,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

